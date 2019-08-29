Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

As Biotechnology companies, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.96 N/A -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. In other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 368.75% and its average price target is $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 73.4%. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.