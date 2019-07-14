Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 2.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.