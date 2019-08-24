Comparison of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Since Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.