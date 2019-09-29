Comparison of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,225,548,034.53% -1% -0.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,178,836.90% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.67, and a 122.33% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $62.75, which is potential 70.05% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.9%. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.