Comparison of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.97 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 107.79% and an $6.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 151.80% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53.1%. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.