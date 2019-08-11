Comparison of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

We will be comparing the differences between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.46 N/A -0.43 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.67 is Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 436.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.