Comparison of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,230,706,869.13% -1% -0.4% Innoviva Inc. 480,323,450.13% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Innoviva Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.67 is Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 142.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.5% respectively. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.