Comparison of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.54 N/A -0.43 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 represents Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)'s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $6.67, and a 95.60% upside potential.

Institutional investors held 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.