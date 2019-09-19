Comparison of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.53 N/A -0.43 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 96.76% at a $6.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.