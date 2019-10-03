Comparison of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,230,361,596.01% -1% -0.4% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 321,435,559.16% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 135.27%. Competitively the average target price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 173.44% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Acorda Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.9%. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.