Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.18 N/A -3.97 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 301.61% at a $5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of resTORbio Inc. is $23, which is potential 154.14% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than resTORbio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.