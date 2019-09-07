Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.97 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 395.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.