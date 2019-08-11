Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 455.49% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.