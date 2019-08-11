Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.16
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 455.49% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
