Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 455.49% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 82.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.