Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

We are comparing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.16 N/A -3.97 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.84 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 206.75% at a $5 consensus price target. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $119, with potential upside of 57.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.