Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.46
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|19
|39.18
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 395.05%. Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 64.03% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Alector Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.