Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 395.05%. Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 64.03% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Alector Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.