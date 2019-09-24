Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.24 N/A -3.97 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.04 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.71 beta means Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 293.70% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.