Comparison of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

We are contrasting Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.76 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.93 and its 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.