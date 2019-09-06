Comparison of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 28.50%. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 470.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.