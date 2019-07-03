Comparison of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.82 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 while its Quick Ratio is 23.3. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 107.55% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 109.27% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 7.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.