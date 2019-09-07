Comparison of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 87.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.93. In other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 28.50% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5.5. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 average price target and a 279.94% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 60.4% respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.