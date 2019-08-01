Comparison of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk & Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.3 and a Quick Ratio of 23.3. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.72%. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 657.04%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 75.1% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.