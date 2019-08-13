Comparison of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 19.57% at a $5.5 consensus target price. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 79.95% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.