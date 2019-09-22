Comparison of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We are contrasting Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.93. In other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 33.69%. Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,225.97% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.