Comparison of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 27.95 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.89. In other hand, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.5% and 5.7% respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.97%. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.