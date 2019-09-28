Comparison of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,210,482.73% -110% -89% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,051,971,928.88% -51% -28.5%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 312.62%.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 72.4%. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.