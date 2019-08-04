Comparison of Achaogen Inc. (AKAO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Both Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Achaogen Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Achaogen Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 1,718.18%. Competitively the consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 394.07% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Achaogen Inc. appears more favorable than Sophiris Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 7.7% respectively. 7.69% are Achaogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.