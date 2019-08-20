Comparison of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 2,019.21%. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 248.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Unity Biotechnology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 72.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.