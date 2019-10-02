Comparison of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 121,732,399.82% -67.4% -61.7% Genfit SA 165,464,222.35% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 1,543.84%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 270.49% and its consensus price target is $56.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 8 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.