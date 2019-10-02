Comparison of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.46M
|-2.71
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|17
|0.00
|27.98M
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|121,732,399.82%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Genfit SA
|165,464,222.35%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 1,543.84%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 270.49% and its consensus price target is $56.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 8 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.