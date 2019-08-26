Comparison of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 78.50 N/A -0.76 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 27.06 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Lianluo Smart Limited’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lianluo Smart Limited are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $8.5, with potential upside of 291.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 0.6%. Insiders held 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Lianluo Smart Limited has 52.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Lianluo Smart Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Lianluo Smart Limited.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.