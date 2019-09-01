Comparison of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Both AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 77.83 N/A -0.76 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 5 0.93 N/A -16.64 0.00

Demonstrates AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InspireMD Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InspireMD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.15. Competitively, InspireMD Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 4.9. Competitively, InspireMD Inc. has 3 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InspireMD Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 264.81% upside potential and an average price target of $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25% of InspireMD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InspireMD Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.