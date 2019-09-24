Comparison of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.66 N/A 0.49 8.54 CONMED Corporation 87 3.08 N/A 1.05 83.43

In table 1 we can see Accuray Incorporated and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CONMED Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray Incorporated. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Accuray Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CONMED Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Accuray Incorporated and CONMED Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. CONMED Corporation on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival CONMED Corporation is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. CONMED Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Accuray Incorporated and CONMED Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CONMED Corporation’s consensus target price is $100.33, while its potential upside is 2.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Accuray Incorporated and CONMED Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 97.56%. 1.7% are Accuray Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of CONMED Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated was less bullish than CONMED Corporation.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats Accuray Incorporated on 12 of the 11 factors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.