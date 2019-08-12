Comparison of Accenture plc (ACN) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

As Information Technology Services companies, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture plc 176 2.96 N/A 7.20 26.76 Unisys Corporation 11 0.17 N/A 0.15 80.45

Table 1 highlights Accenture plc and Unisys Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Unisys Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Accenture plc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Accenture plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Unisys Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Accenture plc and Unisys Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Accenture plc has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Unisys Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Accenture plc has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Unisys Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accenture plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Accenture plc and Unisys Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75 Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.34% for Accenture plc with consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Accenture plc and Unisys Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Accenture plc’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Unisys Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year Accenture plc was more bullish than Unisys Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Accenture plc beats Unisys Corporation.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.