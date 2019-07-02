Comparison of Accenture plc (ACN) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture plc 167 2.92 N/A 6.94 25.29 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.37 N/A 0.26 8.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Accenture plc and MIND C.T.I. Ltd. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has lower revenue and earnings than Accenture plc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Accenture plc’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Accenture plc and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture plc 0.00% 38.7% 17.6% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 27.2% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Accenture plc is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accenture plc is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Accenture plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Accenture plc and MIND C.T.I. Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Accenture plc’s average price target is $192.13, while its potential upside is 1.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Accenture plc shares are held by institutional investors while 15.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Accenture plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accenture plc 0.91% -2.18% 10.99% 6.21% 12.75% 24.39% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -2.3% -1.4% -13.11% -7.42% -3.64% -7.02%

For the past year Accenture plc had bullish trend while MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Accenture plc beats on 10 of the 11 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.