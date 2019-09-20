Comparison of Accenture plc (ACN) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Since Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture plc 183 3.01 N/A 7.20 26.76 Issuer Direct Corporation 11 2.86 N/A 0.23 45.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Accenture plc and Issuer Direct Corporation. Issuer Direct Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Accenture plc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Accenture plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Issuer Direct Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Accenture plc and Issuer Direct Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5% Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Accenture plc has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Issuer Direct Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Accenture plc has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Issuer Direct Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Issuer Direct Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accenture plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Accenture plc and Issuer Direct Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Accenture plc’s downside potential is -0.66% at a $193.38 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Accenture plc and Issuer Direct Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 35.1%. 0.1% are Accenture plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Accenture plc had bullish trend while Issuer Direct Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Accenture plc beats Issuer Direct Corporation.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.