Comparison of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 164.33 N/A -2.59 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, with potential upside of 44.45%. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 consensus price target and a 494.32% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders held 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.