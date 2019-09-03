Comparison of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.44 N/A -2.76 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 24.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.