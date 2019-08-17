Comparison of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. In other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $60.4, while its potential upside is 31.30%. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 115.54% and its consensus target price is $20.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.