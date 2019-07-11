Comparison of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.45 N/A -2.59 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.48 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta which is 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.02% and an $61 consensus target price. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 171.14%. Based on the data shown earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 25.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.