Comparison of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 63.79 N/A -2.76 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $60.4, while its potential upside is 41.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.