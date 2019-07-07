Comparison of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 19 193.11 N/A -1.62 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 91 1.84 N/A 5.11 19.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -98.1% -40.3% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.97 shows that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.9 while its Quick Ratio is 21.9. On the competitive side is, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0 3 2 2.40

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential downside is -6.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is $100, which is potential -3.16% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated looks more robust than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 94.1%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -4% 2.35% -1.03% 30.88% -4% 66.96% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -0.59% 7.02% 8.34% 0.05% -5.39% 16.94%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.