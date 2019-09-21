Comparison of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Since Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 173.34 N/A -1.65 0.00 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 11.81 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a beta of 2.72 and its 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s 86.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 25.4 and 24 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Organovo Holdings Inc. are 10.3 and 10.2 respectively. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Organovo Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.8% and 38.5%. Insiders held 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 62.43% stronger performance while Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.