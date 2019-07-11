Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

We will be comparing the differences between Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 30.2% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.