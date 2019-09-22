Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Acasti Pharma Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 267.30% and an $7.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.