Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

We are contrasting Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2
|0.00
|71.50M
|-1.22
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|3.83M
|-3.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|3,621,903,652.30%
|0%
|0%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|71,189,591.08%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Acasti Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 295.41%. On the other hand, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 183.02% and its average price target is $15. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
