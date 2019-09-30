Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

We are contrasting Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,621,903,652.30% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Acasti Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 295.41%. On the other hand, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 183.02% and its average price target is $15. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.