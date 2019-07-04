Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 40.34 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 161.27% and its average target price is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.1% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Moderna Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.