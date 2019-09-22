Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acasti Pharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Acasti Pharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 267.30% and an $7.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.