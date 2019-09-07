Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

As Biotechnology companies, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 260.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 21% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.