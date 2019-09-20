Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Acasti Pharma Inc. has a 262.15% upside potential and an average price target of $7.75.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than AVROBIO Inc.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
