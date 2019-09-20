Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. has a 262.15% upside potential and an average price target of $7.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.