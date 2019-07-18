Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.18 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acasti Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.