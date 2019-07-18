Comparison of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.18
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Acasti Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
